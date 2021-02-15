Agrigenomics Market Business Planning Research and Resources, Supply and Revenue 2019-2025

Agrigenomics Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following past developments, and analysing the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely states. Each research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Over the next five years and Agrigenomics Maret will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5460 million by 2023, from US$ 3740 million in 2017. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies are the leaders of the industry, with 33% market share in 2016, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufactures’ products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Neogen Corporation, Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, UD-GenoMed Limited, SciGenom, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins, Zoetis, LGC Limited and BGI.

Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.

Agrigenomics is widely used in Crops and Livestock. The most proportion of Agrigenomics is used in Crops, and the proportion is about 75.6% in 2016.

Segmentation by product type:

Illumina HiSeq

Sanger Sequencer

PacBio Sequencer

SOLiD Sequencer

Other

Segmentation by application:

Crops

Livestock

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Others

Scope of Report:

To study and analyze the global Agrigenomics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Agrigenomics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Agrigenomics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Agrigenomics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Agrigenomics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

