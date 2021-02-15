Antimicrobial Additives Market Future Outlook by Top Key Players Analysis and Share Forecast by 2024

The global antimicrobial additives market is growing due to the positive growth in the packaging industry worldwide. Such growth is expected to create huge demand for antimicrobial additives and bolstering the growth of the global market during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Silver is fueling the demand for adhesives due to its non-toxic, environmental friendliness, and high thermal stability properties. The advantages offered by anti-microbial products include quality enhancement in terms of resistance toward microbial growth, improved product performance and durability.

Other factors contributing to the growth of the global market include shifting preference toward hygiene and disposable products, and increasing health awareness among consumers. Application of anti-microbial additives in healthcare products, including disposable hygiene products and medical devices, is creating numerous opportunities for the expansion of the global antimicrobial additives market.

The Asia-Pacific market for antimicrobial additives is expected to witness significant growth, over the forecast period, on account of healthcare development across the region. Government norms to develop healthcare facilities equipped with all safety and hygenic standards are expected to fuel the demand for antimicrobial additives in the region.

The key players operating in the global antimicrobial additives market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, A. Schulman, Inc., Polyone Corporation, Sanitized AG, Microban International, Biocote Limited, King Plastic Corporation, and Steritouch Ltd.

