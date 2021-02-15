Automotive Labels Market Size, Business Intelligence With RR Donnelley, Beiersdorf, 3M, UPM Raflatac, CCL Industries, tesa SE, ImageTek Labels, Avery Dennison, Dunmore, Sika, LINTEC CORPORATION, Lewis Label And Other
Labelling is in other words assigning short name/phrase to something. It is used to differentiate between two products in the market. Security label refers to the labelling/assigning of security information for a product or bundles of the same product. These automotive labels are then used to protect that product from theft, alteration, or any misuse of confidential information. Automotive labels are tough and stand against harsh conditions and usage. Asia pacific region is considered largest in terms of demand and growth and China as the leading market with North America showing healthy growth around the same. With increasing foreign trade and security concerns rising, this market is set to witness surge in the demand and value.
- 3M
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- CCL Industries Inc.
- UPM Raflatac
- Sika AG
The other players in the market are Dunmore, ImageTek Labels, LINTEC Corporation, Tesa SE- A Beiersdorf Company, Lewis Label Products, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Automotive labels International, Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Polylabel, Intertronics, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, OpSec Security Group Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company, Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd., Constania, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, FLEXcon Company Inc., Torraspapel S.A, Bemis Company Inc., and Adhesives Research Inc. among others. The global automotive labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic pigments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025.
- Philippines witnessed record sales in the automobiles industry, 473,943 units being sold showing a growth of around 18% from 2016.
- In 2018 Dunmore launched new inkjet printable films for labels, packaging and graphics.
- Guangzhou Manborui launched a new type of security label, Shape Memory Polymer (SMP) that has a shape regaining ability if deformed by external changes in temperature.
- In 2019 LINTEC announced launch of a new set of label materials that are compatible even with industrial printers enabling printing labels even in small lots.
Market Drivers:
- Growing automobile industry and an increase in automobile demands.
- Increasing security and tagging mandates and regulation concerns driving the market.
- Growing security concerns, emerging databases and urbanisation has a positive impact on the market.
Market Restraints:
- High costs of raw materials.
- Achieving economies of scale is very competitive for small players.
Segmentation: Global Automotive Labels Market
By Type
- Warning & safety labels
- Branding labels
- Dome labels
- Asset labels
- Others
- Inventory Tags
- VIN Labels
- Nameplates
By Raw Materials
- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Others
- Paper & Paperboard
- Metal
By Mechanism
- Pressure-sensitive
- Glue-applied
- Heat transfer
- In-mold
- Others
By Printing Ink Technology
- Flexography
- Offset
- Digital printing
- Screen printing
- Others
- Letterpress printing
- Gravure printing
By Application
- Exterior labels
- Interior labels
- Engine component labels
- Others
- mechanical automotive components except engine parts
By Identification Technology
- RFID
- Barcode
- Hologram
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive labels market
- Analyse and forecast automotive labels market on the basis of type, raw materials, mechanism, printing ink technology, application and identification technology.
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, raw materials, mechanism, printing ink technology, application and identification technology.
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.
