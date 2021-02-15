Battery Energy Storage System Market 2019: Economic, Consumer and Industry Trend Of LG Chem, ABB, AES Energy Storage, Beacon Power Services, BYD, Convergent Energy + Power, Greensmith Energy, a Wärtsilä company, Eos Energy Storage And Others

Global Battery Energy Storage System marketplace is expected to grow at a rapid tempo over the projected time frame. The growing net penetration and huge adoption of social media systems have additionally nurtured the marketplace increase. In addition, the presence of outstanding content advertising organizations has also propelled the market increase. Battery Energy Storage System market length is anticipated to showcase profitable increase from 2019 to 2025 propelled by way of extensive adoption of social media structures the world over. Everyone can post their content material at the internet because the appearance of the internet and the emergence of social media systems. The companies are developing competences to make their products hooked so that it can be used and optimized. The Battery Energy Storage System Industry marketplace is notably bifurcated. The marketplace is ruled by few primary gamers. This record additionally affords express facts within the present day and latest years on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all different critical Battery Energy Storage System market Research activities.

Market Analysis:

Global Battery Energy Storage System Market is expected to reach USD 111.34 million by 2025 from USD 92.47 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developments:

In 2016, the government of China released a 15-year energy technology innovation action plan for further research in advanced energy storage.

In 2014, the U.S. government invested USD 34 Billion in solar power plants, wind farms, and other renewable energy projects.

In January 2013, Boeing 787 Dreamliner commercial jets suffered safety issues, due to electric issues caused by lithium-ion batteries.

In July 2017, Xcel Energy and Panasonic announced collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Denver International Airport (DEN), and LC Fulenwider, Inc. in order to study the possible implementation of a carbon-neutral energy district master plan for Pena Station NEXT in Denver, Colorado. The partnership has commissioned 1-MW/2-MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage systems.

In February 2015, Hitachi America, Ltd., and Demansys Energy, Inc. constructed and commissioned a 1-MW lithium-ion energy storage facility by utilizing Hitachi’s CrystEna*1, a compact, container-type energy storage system.

Key Players: Global Battery Energy Storage System Market

LG Chem, ABB, AES Energy Storage, Beacon Power Services, BYD, Convergent Energy + Power, Greensmith Energy, a Wärtsilä company, Eos Energy Storage, Seeo, Inc., S&C Electric Company, Scheider Electric,SMA Solar Technology AG,Exide Industries Limited, SK holdings C&C, Autobat, Enerbrax – Acumuladores, Eguana Technologies, Imergy Power Systems, Ionotec Ltd, Tata Power And Others

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Battery energy storage systems Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Battery energy storage systems Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Battery energy storage systems Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Battery Energy Storage System Market

The global battery energy storage system market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of battery energy storage system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for grid-connected solutions.

High demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry.

Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries.

Lack of the availability of vendors and project financing

High capital investment required for the deployment.

Market Segmentation: Global Battery Energy Storage System Market

The market is segmented based on

element, battery type, connection type, ownership, application , geographical segments.

Based on element, the market is segmented into

battery , hardware.

Based on battery type, the market is segmented into

lithium-ion, advanced lead acid, flow batteries, sodium sulfur.

Based on connection type, the market is segmented into

on-grid , off-grid.

Based on ownership, the market is segmented into

customer owned, third-party owned, utility owned.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into

residential, non-residential, utilities and other.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific ,Middle East & Africa.

