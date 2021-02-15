Best Analytical Report of Global High performance Plastics Market with Top Key companies DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Solvay, BASF SE, Arkema Group Social Media Hub, EVONIK,

Global High Performance Plastics Market research report is a precise investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. Market accounted for USD 18.32 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This report contains all the company profiles of the key players and brands that making moves such as developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which affect the high performance plastics market, along with the company profiles the report also contains the market restrains and drivers which are derived through SWOT analysis of the high performance plastics Market.

The report also gives an in-depth idea about what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends are, the report also contains the CAGR figures for the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and forecast year 2018-2025.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Top Players

Daikin Industries, Ltd.,

Celanese Corporation,

Solvay,

BASF SE,

Arkema Group Social Media Hub,

EVONIK,

KURARAY CO., LTD.,

DuPont,

Victrex plc,

SABIC,

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.,

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics,

Quadrant Group Limited,

TriStar Plastics Corp & Among others.

Definition of Global High performance Plastics Market

High performance plastic is playing the vital role in various sectors especially in automotive industry because of its light weightiness. The light weight of plastics makes for more fuel efficient vehicles. Moreover it deals with minimal corrosion, allowing for longer vehicle life. Growing use of HPPS in automotive and aerospace industries may act as the major driver in the growth of high performance plastics market. High competition from hybrid polymers and composites may hamper the market. It is widely applicable in transportation, medical, industrial, electrical & electronics.

Segmentation of Market

Type

Fluoropolymers (FPS),

HPPA,

Polyphenylene Sulfide,

Liquid Crystal Polymers,

Polyimides

End-use

Transportation,

Medical,

Industrial,

Electrical & Electronics

Geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers of Global High performance Plastics Market

Growing use of HPPS in automotive and aerospace industries

Replacement of conventional materials by HPPS

Improving economic conditions

High cost of HPPS in comparison to other conventional materials

High competition from hybrid polymers and composites

