Box Gauge Market: Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

This is a technology dominated era. The technological advancements demands precision measuring devices. One such device is a gauge. By definition a gauge can be described as a device for measuring a physical quantity e.g. diameter of materials, pressure of flow, thickness, gap in space etc. Box gauge is a type of gauge that is generally used for measuring thickness. It is widely used in various precise measurement for different hardware / parts in industrial realm; one of its important application is to monitor the level of thickness-decreasing during operation of various and pressure container. Diffusely applied in manufacture fields, metal processing, and commercial inspection. The material that conduct and reflect constant sonic velocity, this product is to be applicable to used. Gauge box is a ceramic or metal box that has been grounded and lapped to a specific thickness. Long series of box of cross section 35 x 90 mm, made from high quality steel having holes for clamping two slips together. Gauge box is also made of carbon steel where hardness is important because it slows down the rate of wear during use. The box gauge kept very lightly oiled, and are stored and used in dry climate-controlled conditions; un-plated, uncoated steel gauge blocks can last for decades without rusting.

The box gauge market is primarily driven by growing industrialization worldwide. With technological advancements the need for precision measurements has augmented. Box Gauge is a very precise instrument with high accuracy. Also, compact size and multi functionality drives the global box gauge market further. Box gauges also offer some benefits over panel gauge. The dampener block assembly is located on the top of the gauge in box gauge. Being close the gauge the damper controls fluctuations in the assembly effectively, providing the user more accurate measurements.

The use of digital box gauge has lately been trending in the market.

Box Gauge Market: Segmentation

The Global Box Gauge Market is segmented by material, design and technology.

The Global Box Gauge Market is segmented by material as –

Metal

Metal used is generally hardened alloy tool steel.

Ceramic

Cemented carbides such as tungsten carbide or tantalum carbide are generally used.

The Global Box Gauge Market is segmented by Design as-

With holes

Without holes

The Global Box Gauge Market is segmented by technology as-

Digital

Analog

Box Gauge Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global box gauge market is designed for seven regions namely, North-America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. Currently, Europe being the largest manufacturer of box gauge holds the largest share in the global market. Due to mass industrialization and demand for precise measurements, North America is not far behind. Rising industries in APEJ have also created opportunities for box gauge market in the region. As of now the market in MEA is not very significant, but is expected to show considerable growth in the nearing future. The overall outlook for the global box gauge market is positive.

Box Gauge Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the box gauge market are –