CAE 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 11.84% AND FORECAST TO 2021

CAE is the practice of using a wide range of software applications to assist in engineering tasks. These software applications support a variety of tasks such as simulation, analysis, validation, and manufacture of engineering products. CAE includes two key tools: FEA and CFD. FEA software helps evaluate the functionality of a given product design even before its prototype is produced. CFD analyzes turbulence, flow, pressure distribution, and interaction of liquids and gases with different structures.

The analysts forecast the global CAE market to grow at a CAGR of 11.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CAE market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new software licenses of CAE software including FEA and CFD.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2390646-global-cae-market-2017-2021

The report, Global CAE Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ANSYS

• Dassault Systèmes

• Hexagon

• PTC

• Siemens PLM Software

Other prominent vendors

• Altair

• Applied Math Modeling

• Ceetron

• COMSOL

• ESI

• Exa

• NUMECA

• Simerics

• Symscape

Market driver

• Growth of the smartphone industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of CAE software

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of CFD for battery designing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2390646-global-cae-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: INTRODUCTION

• Market definition

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• CFD – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• FEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Automotive industry – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Aerospace and defense industry – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Electrical and electronics industry – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing adoption of CFD for battery designing

• Growth of application-specific CAE software

• Development of CAE solutions at nano level

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• Key vendors

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com