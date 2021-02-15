Cardiac Holter Monitor Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 518.9 Mn by 2024

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Overview

This report on the Global Cardiac Holter Monitor market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, patients’ preference for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques, and rising demands for technologically innovative medical devices are boosting the growth of the Global cardiac holter monitor market. Rising geriatric population and increasing investments in healthcare industries for R&D and manufacturing of holter monitors are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of Global cardiac holter monitor market during the forecast period.

The Cardiac holter monitor market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the Global cardiac holter monitor market.

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into 1-Channel, 2-Channel, 3-Channel, 12-Channel, and Others. 3-Channel and 12-Channel are projected to be lucrative segments of the cardiac holter monitor market, due to increasing government initiatives for cardiovascular disorder awareness programs. The segments are expected to grow at a highest CAGR rate during forecast period. The market segments have been analyzed based on cost-effectiveness of the product types, prevalence of the diseases, and growing demand for the ECG monitoring devices. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Different types of end-users are present in the cardiac holter monitor market. The end-users are Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and homecare settings. Under the end-user segment, hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the Global cardiac holter monitor market in 2015 & is expected to dominate the market by 2024.

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Cardiac holter monitor Market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles major players in the Global cardiac holter monitor market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, FUKUDA DENSHI, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spacelabs Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Schiller, BTL, Nasiff Associates, Inc., LifeWatch AG, Biomedical Instruments Co.,Ltd., and The ScottCare Corporation.

