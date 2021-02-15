Coated Fabrics Market Demand, Share, Global Trends, Industry News, Business Prospects by 2024 For Trelleborg AB, Serge Ferrari Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., Sioen Industries NV & OMNOVA Solutions Inc

The global coated fabrics market is showcasing positive growth on the back of increasing demand from transportation, roofing, awnings and canopies, industrial, protective clothing, furniture and seating industries. Coated fabrics find their application in the transportation industry, due to its distinctive characteristics, such as water resistance, rot-proof, UV resistance, mildew resistance, and dirt and oil repellence.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, roofing, awnings and canopies, and furniture and seating. Transportation segment is expected to be the fastest growing application in the global coated fabrics market, on account of growing usage of polymer and rubber coated fabrics in automobile, aircraft, railways, and marine industries.

The global coated fabrics market for polymer is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period (2016-2022), due to growing demand for protective clothing, increasing safety concerns, application in transportation and industrial sectors, and stringent government regulations requiring the provision of safety to workers.

The key players operating in the global coated fabrics market are Trelleborg AB, Serge Ferrari Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., Sioen Industries NV, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Continental AG, Takata Corporation, Low & Bonar PLC, Heytex Bramsche GmbH, Dickson-Constant, Seaman Corporation, and Spradling International, Inc.

