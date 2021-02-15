Consumer IoT Market 2019: Current Growth Overview By Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM, GE, Symantec, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon, Apple And Others

Global Consumer IoT market report comprises of detailed explanation of the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments and market trends. The above-mentioned report provides the levels and revenue of the CAGR for the historical year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the Consumer IoT market between 2018 and 2025. Getting data regarding competitive landscape is a great gain of this market document. Consequently, the actions or actions of most important market game enthusiasts and brands are analyzed within the Consumer IoT Research Report. It provides data on all recent developments, launches of products, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the various key market dominant players and brands. These key players ‘ company profiles are provided in this report. In the 2018-2025 forecast period, the market will touch new heights. This Consumer IoT report lays down all the restrictions and drivers for the market derived from SWOT analysis.

Competitors/Players: Global Consumer IoT Market

Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP. And Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, TE Connectivity displayed its data connectivity and sensor solutions for automobile solutions at WCX18 World Congress Experience (SAE) conducted in Detroit, Michigan, United States from 10-12, April, 2018.

In February 2018, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced the launch of new Internet of Things (IoT) development kits established on the QCA4020 & QCA4024 system-on-chips (SoCs).

Market Analysis: Global Consumer IoT Market

Global consumer IoT market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 172.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of internet and multimedia users with growing adoption of smart devices.

Competitive Analysis: Global Consumer IoT Market

Global consumer IoT market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer IoT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Growing number of internet users and increasing adoption of smart and multimedia devices is expected to drive the market growth

Increased convenience and ease-of-life with consumer IoT is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Risks of privacy of data and breaches associated with consumer IoT is expected to restrain the market growth

High amount of power consumption conducted by the connected devices is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Consumer IoT Market

By Offerings

By Node Component Processor Microcontroller (MCU), Microprocessor (MPU), Digital Signal Processor (DSP), Application Processor (AP) Sensor Accelerometers, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS), Heart Rate Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Blood Glucose Sensors, Blood Oxygen Sensors, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Image Sensors, Ambient Light Sensors, Carbon Monoxide Sensors, Motion & Position Sensors, Camera Modules Connectivity IC Wired IC Ethernet/IP Wireless Ant+, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular Network, Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigational Satellite System (GNSS) Module, Bluetooth/Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Memory Device Flash, Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) By Network Infrastructure Server Tower Server, Rack Server, Blade Server, Density-Optimized Server Storage Ethernet Switch & Routing Gateway By Solution Software Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management Platform Device Management, Application Management, Network Management By Service Professional Services Deployment & Integration Service, Support & Maintenance, Consulting Services Managed Services



By End-Use Application

Wearable Devices Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Glasses, Body-Worn Cameras Consumer Electronics Smart Light, Smart TV, Smart Washing Machines, Smart Dryer, Smart Refrigerator, Smart Oven, Smart Cooktop, Smart Cooker, Smart Deep Freezer, Smart Dishwasher, Smart Coffee Maker, Smart Kettle Healthcare Fitness & Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Blood Glucose Monitor, Continuous Glucose Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Automated External Defibrillator, Programmable Syringe Pump, Wearable Injector, Multi-Parameter Monitor, Fall Detector, Smart Pill Dispenser Home Automation Occupancy Sensors, Daylight Sensors,Smart Thermostats , IP Cameras, Smart Meters, Smart Locks, Smoke Detectors Automotive Connected Cars Level 1 Automation – Driver Assistance Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assist (PA) System Level 2 Automation – Partial Automation Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Improved Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Improved Parking Assist (PA) Systems Level 3 Automation – Conditional Automation Traffic Jam Chauffeur, Highway Driving Level 4 Automation – High Automation Sensor Fusion, Automatic Pilot Highway Ultrasonic Sensors Cameras/Image Sensors Radar Lidar Infrared (IR) Detector In-Car Infotainment Traffic Management Vehicle Detection Sensors, Pedestrian Presence Sensors, Speed Sensors, Thermal Camera, Automated Incident Detection (AID) Camera



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



