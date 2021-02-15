CT Scanner Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2025 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast

Global CT Scanner Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global CT Scanner Market is expected to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2025, from USD 4.65 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global CT Scanner Market, By Type (Stationary CT Scanners, Portable CT Scanners), Device Architecture (C-Arm CT Scanners, O-Arm CT Scanners), Technology (High-Slice CT, Low-Slice CT), Application (Human Applications, Veterinary Applications), End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global CT Scanner Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages

Market Definition: Global CT Scanner Market

CT scans are generally preferred for chronic diseases, such as heart disorders, diabetes, cancer, stroke, and arthritis. To prevent the impact of chronic disorders on individuals and the society, many researches are going to find drugs that can cure such chronic disorders.

Increasing global aging population, advancement in technology and increasing public awareness for healthcare are the major drives for the computed tomography (CT) market.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cancer will become the leading cause of death by 2020. Hence increasing number of cancer cases is expected to fuel the global global CT scanner market.

Top Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

General Healthcare (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Accuray Incorporated (U.S.)

PlanMED (Finland)

Koning Corporation (U.S.)

Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.)

PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea)

General Electric (US)

Positron Corporation (US)

Yangzhou Kingsway (Group) Corp. Ltd (China)

Mediso Ltd (Hungary)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements

Growing patient emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis

Rising prevalence of target diseases

Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures

Procedural benefits offered by computed tomography

Significant installation and maintenance costs

Uncertain reimbursement scenario across developing nations

Dearth of well-trained and skilled healthcare professionals

Customize report of “Global CT Scanner Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global CT Scanner Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Device Architecture

Technology

Application

End User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Stationary CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

By Device Architecture

C-arm CT Scanners

O-arm CT Scanners

By Technology

High-Slice CT

Mid-Slice CT

Low-Slice CT

Cone Beam CT (CBCT)

By Application

Human Applications

Veterinary Applications

Research Applications

By End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes & Cros

Ambulatory Care Centers

Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global CT Scanner Market

The global CT scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global CT scanner market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

