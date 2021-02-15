Cyber Security Market 2026 Analysis by Top Key Players – Cisco, EMC Corporation, IBM, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, Juniper Networks, Verizon and McAfee

According to Research For Markets, the Cyber Security Market report includes forecasts and analysis for the Cyber Security market at global and regional level. It provides historic data covering 2015, base data covering 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2026 based on revenue sales, import and export.

The Global Cyber Security Market is accounted for $95.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $365.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2026.

Stringent compliance & regulatory requirements, rising demand for IT security budget, growing attractiveness of digitalization, increasing cyber-attacks and growing awareness of the security risks are the factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of effective security solutions especially in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are restricting the growth of the market.

Some Of The Key Players In Cyber Security Market Include:

Cisco, EMC Corporation, IBM, FireEye, Inc., Intel Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, Verizon, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Centrify Corporation, Checkpoint Technologies, Dell EMC, HPE SimpliVity, Rapid7, Trend Micro ANZ, Imperva, CyberArk, AVG Technologies and Proofpoint

Cyber security is a body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from unauthorized access. Cyber security is basically computer security. There is a significant increase in the cyber security because cyber security solutions increase cyber speed and offers number of options to save data.

Cyber security is coupled with information technology security, which focuses on protecting computers and confidential data stored in it from cyber criminals. Cyber security market offers a number of advantages including enhanced security of cyberspaces, expanded digital safeguard and quicker reaction time to national crises. These advantages of cyber security market automatically enhance the value of service given to the market end-users.

Deployment Modes Covered:

On-Premises and Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Security Types Covered:

Application Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Wireless Security, Enterprise Security and Other Security Types

Solutions Covered:

Data Loss Prevention, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation, Encryption, Identity and Access Management, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Risk and Compliance Management, Security and Vulnerability Management, Security Information and Event Management, Unified Threat Management and Other Solutions

Components Covered:

Services and Solutions

Services Covered:

Professional Services and Managed Security Services (MSS)

End Users Covered:

Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End users

Major Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market, By Deployment

6 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market, By Type

7 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market, By Function Type

8 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market, By Application

9 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market, By End User

10 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

List of Tables

Key questions answered in the report

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the Cyber Security application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Cyber Security market opportunity? How Cyber Security share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

