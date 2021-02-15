Defoaming Coating Additives Market Analysis By Latest Trends, Growth Rate, Size, Share And Demand

The global defoaming coating additives market has been witnessing significant growth on account of increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization. Additionally, the stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates for environmental safety play an important role in the growth of the global defoaming coating additives market.

The global defoaming coating additives market has been segmented by type, application and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into mineral oil-based defoamer, silicone-based defoamer, polymer-based defoamer, water-based defoamer, and vegetable oil-based defoamer.

Request to Get the Sample Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/defoaming-coating-additives-market/report-sample

The demand for defoaming coating additives is expected to increase owing to rise in demand for architectural coatings and growing focus on low-VOC content in the formulation. The demand is expected to grow further with improving economic conditions during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Geographically, the global defoaming coating additives market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for defoaming coating additives, followed by North America and Europe.

Access Report Summary :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/defoaming-coating-additives-market The key players operating in the defoaming coating additives market are Ashland Inc., BASF SE, BYK Additives and Instruments, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and Dow Corning Corporation.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook