Dental Implants Market Trends, Industry Analysis With Dentsply Sirona, BioHorizons, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Bicon Europe Ltd. And Other
Dental implants market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Global dental implants industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Dental implants market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
- Danaher Corporation
- Institut Straumann AG
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- 3M Company
- Avinent Implant System
- Biohorizons Iph, Inc.
- Camlog Biotechnologies AG
- Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.
- Bicon, LLC
- KYOCERA Medical Corporation
- DENTIUM Co., Ltd.
- T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG, among others.
The report includes market shares of dental implants market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Segmentation
- By product, the market for dental implants market is segmented into
- Endosteal Implants,
- Sub-Periosteal Implants,
- Transosteal Implants, And
- Intramucosal Implants.
- On the basis of material, the market is segmented into
- Titanium,
- Zirconium,
- Ceramic,
- Porcelain-fused-to-metal.
- On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into
- Hospitals,
- Academic & research institutes
- Dental clinics
- On the basis of geography, dental implants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are
- U.S.
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Saudi Arabia,
- South Africa
- Brazil among others.
North America is expected to dominate the market.
Major market drivers and restraints:
- Rising edentulous population
- Rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases
- Rapid growth in demand for cosmetic dentistry
- Increasing awareness about dental care and rising disposable incomes
- Limited and unfavorable reimbursement
- High cost of dental equipments
