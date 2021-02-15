Dessert Mixes Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

Dessert mix is a powder formed from different ingredients for making desserts easily. The market for dessert mixes tends to be a staid one. Although, huge potential does exist and the category is growing strongly in developing markets. With growth focused on convenience foods, dessert mixes enjoys robust retail shelf space. Innovations will continue to be the primary driving force of the dessert mixes market. Dessert mixes are encouraged for their convenience, long-term storage as a stable, ease in preparation, and an array of varieties available in the market. The ongoing-trend states that more consumers are prone to go for fresh desserts. Even though, a significant upsurge is observed in the dessert mixes market. The factor that could hinder the market growth is the consumers’ increasing awareness toward health and inclination towards natural food products.

Low-Calorie Dessert Mixes on the Rise:

The increasing disposable incomes of customers in developing nations has enabled them to spend openly for fulfilling their taste buds, which is replicated on the increasing demand for dessert mixes. The ease of preparation is one of the significant factors helping in market growth. The introduction of new dessert mixes such as low fat and sugar-free affected the market growth quite positively, and it is anticipated that market will grow with ever more rate in the forecast period. Producers are adding healthy ingredients in their products to follow the on-going trend in order to gain competitive advantage.

Abundance in dessert mixes selections such as gluten-free, low-fat, sugar-free and more has undoubtedly helped the market growth. Also, busy lifestyle has given the green light to food products such as dessert mixes.

The organic dessert mixes are on the rise and are expected to grow at a weighty CAGR in the forecast period. Also, low-calorie dessert-mixes are gaining a positive perspective and growing as an eye-catching segment.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27016

Global Dessert Mixes: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Flavor, the global Dessert Mixes market has been segmented as –

Chocolate Mix

Brownie Mix

Cake Mix

Vanilla Mix

Red Velvet Mix

Berries Mix

Butter Scotch Mix

Others

On the basis of Specialty Diets, the global Dessert Mixes market has been segmented as –

Sugar-free

Gluten-free

Fat-free

Others

On the basis of Nature, the global Dessert Mixes market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Distribution Channel –

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Other Retailers

Global Dessert Mixes Market: Market Participants:

Some of the key players operating in the global dessert mixes market are Stonewall Kitchen, Bundt, Royal Desserts, Tastefully Simple, Pillsbury, Arrowhead Mills, Dr. Oetker, Archer Daniels Midland, General Mills, Pinnacle Foods Corp., Continental Mills, Kosto Foods, Ornua Ingredients, among others.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27016

These manufacturers have been concentrating on enhancing the quality and expanding their product portfolio to bolster their market position.

Global Dessert Mixes Market: Key Developments

In October 2016, Ornua Ingredients launched a ready-to-use dessert mix. It has been formulated to provide a platform for the manufacturers so that they can add a variety of flavors and inclusions to create numerous diverse recipes using a single product. Perfect for every type of rich chilled desserts such as Mississippi mud pies and American cheesecakes, Ornua’s dessert mix is spreadable. It is also perfect as the foundation for ice-cream based and mousse desserts.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Dessert Mixes Market

Desserts are considered as food for special occasions, but with ready to cook dessert mixes, producers are focused on increasing their consumption on an everyday basis. The market in North America is expected to become the leading in setting the pace for demand for dessert mixes owing to increased consumption. The increasing trend for low-calorie foods in North America will help in the growth of low-calorie dessert mixes.