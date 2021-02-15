Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market Listing Product Drawbacks 2025

Global Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Snapshot

Downhole hydraulic pumps have gained traction in various regions in hydraulic pumping applications for artificial lifting system. Their adoption is mainly driven by the versatile use in a variety of pumping conditions and the ease of maintenance. Over the recent few decades, continuous improvements in hardware and software to increase the operational efficiency of downhole hydraulic pumps for a wide range of wells. Jet pumps are emerging as a viable alternative to conventional stoking pumps and transforming the next generation downhole hydraulic pumps.

Characterized by the absence of gas locking, jet pumps have the ability to produce high volumes of fluids and allow for flexible production rate by suitably adjusting the pressure and rate of injection. In addition, this type of downhole hydraulic pumps allow for hassle-free serviceability by easy retrieval of nozzle and throats, without the use of rigs. Furthermore, various scale and corrosion inhibitors can be used in power fluids.

Jet pumps as a versatile downhole hydraulic pumps can be adapted to fit interchangeability into the bottomhole assemblies (BHAs) that are conventionally designed for stoking pumps. Since jet pumps have no moving parts, these machines are immune corrosion due to environmental conditions and the presence of abrasive well fluids. Recent advancements in design of these downhole hydraulic pumps have considerably lowered the maintenance level when used in bottom-hole pressure wells. Jet downhole hydraulic pumps are extensively used in offshore drillstem testing (DST) suitable for heavy-crude reservoirs.

Some other applications are gas well dewatering. However, a key concern with the operation of these types of downhole hydraulic pumps is the formation of cavities at the throat of these pumps when subjected to low intake pressure. Manufacturers strive to address this concern by bringing design innovations which also expected to drive downhole hydraulic pumps market.

Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Brief Description

Since the early 1930s, hydraulic pumping has been the chief artificial lifting method, offering several different systems for handling a variety of well conditions. Due to its flexible nature, the downhole-pumping rate can be regulated over a wide range with fluid controls on the surface. Chemicals to control emulsions, paraffin and corrosion, can be inserted downhole with the power fluid, while fresh water can also be added to liquefy salt deposits. When pumping heavy crudes, the power fluid can serve as an effective diluent to reduce the viscosity of the produced fluids.

The power fluid can also be heated for handling low-pour-point or heavy crudes. Hydraulic pumping provides energy to move the fluids to the surface after the reservoir pressure is no longer sufficient to do so. The key component of a hydraulic pumping operation is the downhole pump.

Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Inclusive Insight

Increased demand for oil and gas products around the world has resulted in additional pressure on extraction wells. This in turn puts a strain on the exploration companies to exploit more oil from wells, for which downhole hydraulic pumping is essential. Furthermore, most of the extraction wells being utilized worldwide are mature wells. These wells have been in commercial operation for a long time, and hence their reserves have depleted over the years. To extract more resources from these wells, hydraulic pumps need to be used at most of the extraction sites.

Also, compared to conventional pumps, hydraulic pumping systems turns out to be much more stable, thereby substantially extending the life of the well. A considerable amount of investment is required to set up and operate hydraulic pumping systems from rigs and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSOs), which adds to the cost of fuel. Additionally, wells that have not been properly drilled at the start, tend to be crooked and uneven, which can prove to be a constraint while pumping high-viscosity crude or shale gas. Moreover, environmental agencies propagate that excessive drilling through capstones can deteriorate sub-surface rock formations leading to unstable voids in the earth’s crust. These factors, together, contribute to be a collective constraint to the industry.

Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Segment Analysis

Based on technical specifications, downhole hydraulic pumps can be distinctly categorized into two types: reciprocating pumps (sucker-rod installation) and jet pumps. During the sucker-rod installation, the rod that triggers the pump plunger encompasses the surface of the well and connects to the pumping unit, whereas, in hydraulic pumps, the rod is quite short and extends only to the engine pistons. Alternatively, jet pumps can be modified to fit interchangeably into the bottom-hole assemblies (BHAs) designed for the stroking pumps. Also, special BHAs have been designed for jet pumps to take advantage of their short length and their high-volume characteristics. And, due to their unique features under diverse pumping conditions, jet pumps are considered as a substitute for conventional stroking pumps.

Geographically and based on the number of deepwater rigs, the U.S. accounts for the maximum number of hydraulic pumping systems operating in North America. In Europe, Norway, Russia and the U.K. control the demand market. The Asia Pacific region is led by Malaysia, Australia, China, and India. The Rest of the World also has a significant demand for hydraulic pumps, especially in the Middle East, North Africa, and Brazil.

Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Key Market Players

Major manufacturers and suppliers of the downhole hydraulic pumps market include Weatherford International Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., GE Energy, and Lufkin Industries Inc.

