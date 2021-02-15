Embedded Analytics Market 2019: Current Growth Overview By TIBCO Software, Birst, Logi Analytics, QlikTech International, Sisense, OpenText, Yellowfin BI, Microsoft, IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, And Others

Global Embedded Analytics Market Research Report analyzes the market extensively according to types, applications, players and regions. To really understand these key players and brands, we took their company profiles. Embedded Analytics report contains all company profiles for top players and brands and summarizes market definitions, classifications and market trends. Embedded Analytics market drivers and restrictions were derived from a well-known SWOT analytical method. For North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, regional market segmentation has limited historical and forecast mandates. This report set out the production, consumption, revenue, gross margin, cost, gross market share, CAGR and market factors affecting the global market of Embedded Analytics for the period 2018-2025.

Key Players: Global Embedded Analytics Market

Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, TIBCO Software, Birst, Logi Analytics, QlikTech International, Sisense, Information Builders, OpenText, Yellowfin International (Australia) among others

Key Development:

According to report on embedded analytics by Hitachi, the organizations practicing and providing embedded analytics solutions in 2018 saw 8% growth in the deal size and 5% higher renewal rate. This means the market for embedded analytics will boom in future.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Embedded Analytics Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Embedded Analytics Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Embedded Analytics Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analsis :

Global Embedded Analytics Market accounted for USD 24.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

The global Embedded Analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Embedded Analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rise of Data-Driven Organizations

Higher Adoption of Self-Service Analytics

Increasing Demand to Integrate Analytics Into Business Applications

Lack of Integration With Legacy Systems

Higher Replacement Cost

Market Segmentation: Global Embedded Analytics Market

By Component

Hardware, Software

By Services

Managed services, Professional services

By Business Function

IT, Marketing and sales, Production, Others

By Deployment Model

On-premise, On-demand

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large enterprises

By Geographical

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

