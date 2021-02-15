Emerging Technologies in Indoor Farming Market to Growing at $41.0 Billion by 2025: CAGR 9.6%

Indoor farming technology market report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for Xyz market and how it is changing the ICT industry. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa). It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Markets growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Market Analysis:-

The indoor farming technology market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 41.0 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers & Restrainers:

Lesser impact of changing weather conditions

Improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage

Rise in investment of overseas business lines in agricultural operations

Growth in demand for food, rapid urbanization, and increase in need for new productive soils

Lighting challenges compared with natural lighting

High initial investment for setup

Limitations on the type of crops that can be grown

Market Segmentation:

Growing System Component Facility Type Crop Type

Geographic Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Lumigrow

Logiqs B.V.

Illumitex

Vertical Farm Systems

Hydrodynamics International

General Hydroponics

Certhon

Dalsem

Richel Group

American Hydroponics

Harnois Greenhouses

Urban Crop Solutions

Agrilution GmbH

Green Sense Farms

American Hydro Phonics and many more.

Competitive Landscape:

The global indoor farming technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyber security as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

