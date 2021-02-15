Engineered Foam Market Strategic Trends, Revenue, Shares, Market Size by 2024 For Players: Armacell GmbH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group & Future Foam, Inc.
The global engineered foam market growth is accredited to the application of high-power engines with high calorific value fuels for better combustion. High transition coupled with shorter product life cycles in end-use industries is expected to drive the global engineered foam market toward intensified growth.
The key players operating in the global engineered foam market include Armacell GmbH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group, Future Foam, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Inoac Corporation and Recticel NV/Sa.
About P&S Intelligence
P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.
Contact:
P&S Intelligence
Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)
International: +1-347-960-6455
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com