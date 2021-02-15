Engineered Foam Market Strategic Trends, Revenue, Shares, Market Size by 2024 For Players: Armacell GmbH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group & Future Foam, Inc.

The global engineered foam market growth is accredited to the application of high-power engines with high calorific value fuels for better combustion. High transition coupled with shorter product life cycles in end-use industries is expected to drive the global engineered foam market toward intensified growth.

The global engineered foam market has been segmented on the basis of foam, end user, material type and region. Based on material type, the global engineered foam market has been segmented into polyvinylchloride, polyolefin, polyurethane, and polystyrene. The polyolefin segment is likely to showcase the highest growth during the forecast period (2016-2022). Olefins or alkenes are defined as unsaturated aliphatic hydrocarbons.

On the basis of region, the engineered foam market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the global engineered foam market, during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from countries such as Japan, China, India, and Indonesia, and increasing manufacturing and infrastructural activities in the region.

The key players operating in the global engineered foam market include Armacell GmbH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group, Future Foam, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Inoac Corporation and Recticel NV/Sa.

