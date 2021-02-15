Ethyleneamines Market Analysis And Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors By 2018-2025

Global Ethyleneamines Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Ethyleneamines Market is expected to reach USD 1910.6 million by 2025, from USD 2985.3 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Ethyleneamines Market, By Type (Ethylenediamine, Diethylenetriamine, Triethylenetetramine & Others), By Application (Resin, Paper, Automotive, Adhesive, Water Treatment, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Textile & Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Ethyleneamines Market Research Report 2017-2024 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Ethyleneamines Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the ethyleneamines market in the next 8 years. Ethylenamines are amine compounds containing ethylene linkages between amine groups. They exhibit various properties such as; they are colourless, low-viscosity liquids with a fishy amine odour. They are significantly used in the petroleum, agricultural, textile, and rubber, plastic, and resins industries. Ethyleneamines have variety of applications in automotive, adhesive, water treatment, agriculture, pharmaceutical, personal care, textile sectors. Out of these applications water treatment is considered to be the leading and one of the major applications. As per article published by FAO(Food and Agriculture Organization) ,Water Treatment is one of the fastest growing sector as compared to the other sector .In the next five year more than 50 % water treatment technologies will expand. The impact of Water Treatment in ethyleneamines will affect for the growth of the market in future. Furthermore, ethylenamines is widely used in agriculture sector. According to the Society Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the automobile industry produced a total 25,316,044 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April-March 2017 as compared to 24,016,599 in April-March 2016, and registered a growth of 5.41% over the same period last year. Due to rise in the vehicle production and growth in the agriculture sector, the demand for ethyleneamines is anticipated to grow in the coming years.

Top Key Players:

Huntsman International LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF S.E.

Tosoh Corporation

Delamine

Diamines & chemical limited

Kable

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

Chemical Processing

Paari Chem Resources

Alchem Chemical Company

Vincentz Network

LUMITOS GmbH

Arabian Amines Company

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Diverse product differentiation

Huge developments in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific

Technological advancement

Availability and cost of specialized raw materials

Decrease in economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S

Market Segmentations:

Global Ethyleneamines Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of on Product Type, the global ethyleneamines market is segmented into ethylenediamine, diethylenetriamine, triethylenetetramine, and others.

On the basis of Application, the global ethyleneamines market segmented into resin, paper, automotive, adhesive, water treatment, agriculture, pharmaceutical, personal care, textile, and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Ethyleneamines Market

The global ethyleneamines market is concentrated among few major players and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ethyleneamines for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

