Fiber to the x (FTTx) Tester Market Overview: Type and Applications, Trends, Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2039

FTTx Tester: Overview

The growing demand for high speed Internet and increasing broadband subscription is surging the adoption of FTTx and significantly creating a huge demand for FTTx tester market, globally. Long distance coverage, increased bandwidth, and high reliability are having a positive impact on the growth of global FTTx tester market. Fiber to the x (FTTx) is the broadband network architecture used for communication through an optical fiber. Optical fiber cables are capable of carrying much more data when compared to traditionally-used copper wires. Fiber to the premises (FTTP) is the optical distribution network from the central office all the way to premises. FTTP is categorized into fiber to home (FTTH) and fiber to building (FTTB). Fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) is a fiber-based telecommunication that serves multiple customers. With the growing demand for high speed broadband and continuous infrastructural developments, FTTx tester market is expected to have a huge demand during the forecast period.

Gigabit products and 4k TV are fuelling the FTTx tester market. FTTx and FTTx tester are supplier-driven market. Companies are launching multiple innovative products using FTTx, which, in turn, creates the demand for FTTx tester. Multiple gigabit products were launched in the last few years using fiber. In Singapore, FTTx has been available since 2012. Still not much commercial push or demand from the customers was witnessed. In 2014, two companies, MyRepublic and MI, launched gigabit broadband. This new launch, in turn, caused two other players, StarHub and SinTel, to respond with equivalent gigabit broadband products. Now, the market in Singapore is moving towards multi-gigabit products. These continuous development is expected to fuel the global FTTx tester market during the forecast period.

Vendors offer various FTTx tester such as optical time domain reflect meters, fiber identifiers, loss testing kits, fault locator, inspection & cleaning, and others. Several developments in fiber technology, with reference to FTTx, along with the proliferating growth rate of the market, along with the recent developments and innovations in FTTx tester are expected to drive the global FTTx tester market significantly during the forecast period.

FTTx Tester: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for high speed internet connection, IPTV, over-the-top services, communication services, and others are significantly driving the global FTTx tester market. The increasing adoption of fiber is one of the prominent factor for the growth of global FTTx tester market. Other factor such as continuous improvement in communication technology, advancement in IT infrastructure, and others are expected to fuel the growth of global FTTx tester market during the forecast period. The challenges associated with the growth of FTTx tester market is limited availability of supporting infrastructure in developing countries and moderate demand from customer end in these developing regions are expected to restrain the FTTx tester market growth during the forecast period.

FTTx Tester: Market Segmentation

FTTx tester market can be segment based on the deployment of FTTx:

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)

Fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP)

Fiber-to-the-node (FTTN)

Fiber-to-the-building (FTTB)

Fiber-to-the-cabinet (FTTC)

FTTx tester market can be segment based on the network:

Active Optical Network

Passive Optical Network

FTTx tester market can be segment based on the application:

OTDRs

Inspection and cleaning

Fault locators

Fiber identifiers

Loss testing kits

Others

FTTx Tester: Key Players

Currently, the market is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the FTTx tester market are AFL, AD-net Technology Co., LTD., Anritsu, EXFO Inc., Kingfisher International, VeEX Inc., 3 EDGE GmbH, SHANGHAI TARLUZ TELECOM TECH. CO., LTD, and others.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

