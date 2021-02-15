FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Fleet Management Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fleet Management Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.
As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Omnitracs
Trimble
Fleetmatics
Alphabet
Telenav
Arvento
Teletrac
EMKAY
Gurtam
ARI
FleetCor
Navman Wireless
TomTom
I.D. Systems
AssetWorks
BSM Wireless
E6GPS
Mike Albert
Microlise
Etrans
Wiesless Matrix
Scania Fleet
Transcore
Transics
Blue Tree
Fleetboard
Inosat
Tracker SA
Zonar
Dynafleet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management
Vehicle Dispatch
Driver Scheduling
Asset Tracking
Condition Based Maintenance
Security and Safety Management
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics and Transportation
Public Transportation
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Fleet Management Systems
1.1 Fleet Management Systems Market Overview
1.1.1 Fleet Management Systems Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Fleet Management Systems Market by Type
1.4 Fleet Management Systems Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Fleet Management Systems Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Fleet Management Systems Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Omnitracs
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Trimble
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Fleetmatics
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Alphabet
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Telenav
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Arvento
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Teletrac
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 EMKAY
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Gurtam
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 ARI
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 FleetCor
3.12 Navman Wireless
3.13 TomTom
3.14 I.D. Systems
3.15 AssetWorks
3.16 BSM Wireless
…..
4 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Fleet Management Systems in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Fleet Management Systems
5 United States Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook
7 China Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook
10 India Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Fleet Management Systems Market Dynamics
12.1 Fleet Management Systems Market Opportunities
12.2 Fleet Management Systems Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Fleet Management Systems Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Fleet Management Systems Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Continued….
