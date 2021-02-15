Food & Beverages Disinfection Market 2025: Industry Analysis Research Report With Stepan Company, Solvay, Evonik, Neogen Corporation, ENTACO, Entaco Limited, Advanced Uv Systems, Halma plc, Xylem Inc. , Evoqua Water Technologies, Danaher Corporation, SUEZ And Other
Food and beverages industry commonly uses food and beverages disinfection products to follow the regulations set by the authorities and to maintain the hygienic working environment. The food and beverages disinfection products kill the harmful infection causing microorganisms, causing the surrounding environment to be free of them. Asia-Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the urbanization and preference of consumers in the region.
Get Free Sample of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-food-beverages-disinfection-market
The beverage industry had the biggest market share in 2017 due to the various applications, water is used in production of various other beverages therefore disinfection of water is a major sector and is set to raise the market of the sector significantly. With the increase in restrictions put forth by the regulatory authorities on the food & beverages industry, the demand for hygienic and clean processes is of utmost importance. This has induced the food & beverages disinfection market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in the Report). This CAGR will raise the initial estimated value of USD 143.1 million in 2017 to an estimated value of 188.4 million by 2025. Key market competitors in global food & beverages disinfection market are
- Evonik Industries AG
- NEOGEN CORPORATION
- Solvay
- Stepan Company
- Entaco NV
- Xylem
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Advanced UV Inc.
- Halma plc
- Danaher
- SUEZ
are few of the key competitors currently working in the Food & Beverages Disinfection Market. The Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Food & Beverages Disinfection Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Food & Beverages Disinfection Market Research Enables
Marketing Research Definition
Food & Beverages Disinfection Market Research Analyst’s Forecast
Customer Research By Regional And Global Analysis
Food & Beverages Disinfection Market Research And Companies Forecast
Fulfill Need For Marketing Research
Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-food-beverages-disinfection-market
Market Drivers:
- Growing cases of foodborne diseases and global outbreaks caused by microorganisms involved in food & beverages have raises the demand for food & beverages disinfection
- Growing safety concerns about the production and hygienic working environment at the manufacturers have increased the demand for food & beverages disinfection.
Market Restraints:
- The demand for natural and minimally process foods is increasing, therefore the food & beverages disinfection market is set to be restrained
- Continuous use of these disinfectants can cause the remaining microorganisms to become immune to them, as these disinfectants do not completely remove/kill all the microorganisms. These microorganisms multiply and become immune. Hence, the previous disinfectants are deemed ineffective.
Segmentation: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market
- By Type
- Chemical
- Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid
- Chlorine Compounds
- Alcohols
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
- Iodophors
- Aldehydes
- Technology
- UV Radiation
- Ozonation
- Dry Fogging
- Steam-Ultrasound
- By Application
- Food Surface
- Food Packaging
- Food Process Equipment
- By End-Use
- Food Industry
- Meat & Poultry
- Fish & Seafood
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Dairy Products
- Ready-to-eat Meals
- Processed Foods
- Sweeteners
- Beverage Industry
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-food-beverages-disinfection-market
About Us
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com