Global 3D Optical Metrology Market – Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments and Competitive Insights to 2025

The 3D Optical Metrology market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The 3D Optical Metrology market study provides forecast and estimates market for each product in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The Global 3D Optical Metrology Market accounted for USD 12,165.25 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Market Segmentation

The global 3D optical metrology market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, application, end users and geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into

hardware,

software and

services

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

optical digitizer and scanner,

coordinate measuring machine and

3D automated optical inspection system

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

reverse engineering,

virtual assembly,

quality control,

rapid prototyping and others

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

automotive,

aerospace and

defense,

heavy machinery,

medical,

electronics,

energy and power,

construction and others

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into

large enterprises,

small and

medium enterprises

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Leading players of Global 3D Optical Metrology Market are

Olympus Corporation of the Americas,

Capture 3D, Inc.,

NIKON METROLOGY,

Leica Microsystems,

Carl Zeiss Vision,

Mitutoyo America Corporation,

Steinbichler Vision Systems, Inc.,

Renishaw, Bruker,

Zygo Corporation,

KLA-Tencor,

Perceptron,

AMETEK,

Zeta Instruments,

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence,

Steinbichler Vision Systems, Inc.,

FARO Technologies,

Renishaw,

GOM Metrology,

KEYENCE CORPORATION,

Sensofar,

Sensofar USA,

CyberOptics,

Creaform and others.

Major market drivers and restraints

Growing obligation to follow international measurement standards

Lack of skilled personnel

Rising inspection, measurement and quality control in different manufacturing industry

More of product innovation and advancements

Key Stakeholders:

3D Optical Metrology Manufacturers

3D Optical Metrology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

3D Optical Metrology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Competitive Analysis

The global 3D optical metrology market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D optical metrology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 3D optical metrology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D optical metrology players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D optical metrology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D optical metrology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

