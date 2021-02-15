Global Anti-Static Floor Market 2018 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023
The global Anti-Static Floor market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Mohawk Group
Armstrong
Gerflor
LG Hausys
Tarkett
Staticworx
Flowcrete
Julie Industries
Altro
Ecotile
MERO
Formica
Silikal
Huatong
Huaji
Huili
Tkflor
Shenyang Aircraft
Xiangli Floor
Kehua
Changzhou Chenxing
Youlian
Jiachen
Replast
Viking
Major applications as follows:
Computer Training Rooms
Data Warehousing
Clean Room
Electronics Manufacturing
Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Mohawk Group
3.1.2 Company Information
3.1.2 Product Specifications
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2 Armstrong
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product Specifications
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3 Gerflor
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product Specifications
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4 LG Hausys
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product Specifications
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5 Tarkett
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product Specifications
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6 Staticworx
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product Specifications
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7 Flowcrete
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product Specifications
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8 Julie Industries
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product Specifications
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9 Altro
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product Specifications
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10 Ecotile
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product Specifications
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.11 MERO
3.12 Formica
3.13 Silikal
3.14 Huatong
3.15 Huaji
3.16 Huili
3.17 Tkflor
3.18 Shenyang Aircraft
3.19 Xiangli Floor
3.20 Kehua
3.21 Changzhou Chenxing
3.22 Youlian
3.23 Jiachen
3.24 Replast
3.25 Viking
