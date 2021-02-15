GLOBAL ANTIFUNGAL DRUG MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025
An antifungal medication, also known as an antimycotic medication, is a pharmaceutical fungicide or fungistatic used to treat and prevent mycosis such as athlete’s foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), serious systemic infections such as cryptococcal meningitis, and others.
The global Antifungal Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Antifungal Drug market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Antifungal Drug in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Antifungal Drug in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Antifungal Drug market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Antifungal Drug market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Asperqillus
Alternaria
Abbott Laboratories
Pfizer
Glaxosmithkline
Bayer Healthcare
Novartis
Sanofi-Aventis
Merck & Co.
Kramer Laboratories
Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Gilead
Market size by Product
Echinocandins
Azoles
Ployenes
Allylamines
Market size by End User
Aspergillosis
Dermatophytosis
Candidiasis
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
