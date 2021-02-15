Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Closure of the incision location after surgery or tissue / skin injury in emergency or trauma is a critical step in order to avoid blood loss and for tissue rejuvenation. This is achieved by many techniques like suturing, adhesive tapes, adhesive staples and tissue adhesives (chemicals). Tissue adhesives were introduced in 1980’s for the closure of the incisions and injury or trauma sites. High viscosity tissue adhesives are widely used during surgeries also to stop the bleeding, which is not possible by techniques like suturing, electrocoagulation, etc. Among tissue adhesives available today, high viscosity tissue adhesives are used mainly for closure of wounds, injuries or traumas and post-operative incisions. High viscosity tissue adhesives have their own advantages such as ease of application, less time consumption, less risk of dehiscence, reduced infection, no scars, etc. The high viscosity tissue adhesives are different compounds / combinations of Cyanoacrylate. There are three major cyanoacrylate compounds available in market for high viscosity tissue adhesives viz. 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate (2-OCA), n-2-Butyl Cyanoacrylate (n-2BCA) and 2-Ethyl Cyanoacrylate. All these variants differ in their characteristics like polymerization at specific temperature, strength, etc. 2-OCA and n-2BCA are commercially marketed by major suppliers, and mixture of the two is also marketed by several companies. Gelatin based gels of human fibrin were also in consideration for the surgical application in high viscosity tissue adhesives but are not available commercially.

Increasing number of surgeries, healthcare network are expected to drive the growth of high viscosity tissue adhesives, also new features such as less time taken for adhesion, ease of use and low risk of infection will capture the market share of high viscosity tissue adhesives from alternative tissue adhesion techniques available. The high viscosity tissue adhesives are mostly topical, which are used in closure of the cuts in skin due to trauma or injury, and closure of incisions made during surgeries, etc. The high viscosity tissue adhesives could be applied by physician or nursing staff also as a primary aid to stop the bleeding or for closure, till the patient is taken to the hospital for further treatments. However, uncertain of dehiscence leading to recheck the cut intermittently, short shelf life, limitation in using only for dry and clean wounds may restrain the expansion for high viscosity tissue adhesives market in near future.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18391

The global high viscosity tissue adhesives market is classified on the basis of end user into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Based on end user, surgeons are the major customers for high viscosity tissue adhesives products and their contribution will grow due to the rise in the availability of medical facilities, demands for better closure to avoid post-surgery scars, etc. Moreover, with increase in the network of physicians, clinics and their easy access will rise the demand for high viscosity tissue adhesives products as a preferred cut or wound closure technique than sutures and adhesive tapes. However, the increasingly inclined towards minimally invasive surgeries may act as a limitation or restraint for high viscosity tissue adhesives market over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, global high viscosity tissue adhesives market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. North America leads the high viscosity tissue adhesives market owing to rising number of surgeries, demand for low risk of infection, and scar less closure. With the growing population, increasing disposable income and rising healthcare awareness Asia Pacific countries like India, China are the next promising markets for high viscosity tissue adhesives.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18391

Some of the major players in global high viscosity tissue adhesives market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Cohera Medical Inc., B. Braun Corporation, Chemence Medical Inc., Reevax Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health, Cryolife Inc., Meyer-Haake GmbH, Vygon (UK) Ltd. among others.