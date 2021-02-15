Global Inductor Market According to New Research, Ad Spending Market Set For Faster Rise Through 2024 by Companies – TDK Corporation, TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pulse Electronics, Vishay Intertechnonogy Inc., Chilisin Electronics Corp., ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp., Coilcraft, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Bourns, Inc., AVX Corporation

Market Analysis:

The value chain analysis helps to evaluate major raw materials, major equipment, manufacturing processes, customer analysis and major distributor analyses. The Global Inductor Market Analysis Report covers detailed analysis of the Global Inductor Market value chain. The report reveals the mapping according to product type, applications and regional segmentation. Furthermore, the regional segment is broken down at country level. The report also covers a detailed breakdown, a competitive scenario, a wide product portfolio of leading players active in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in tandem with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to help people understand the macro and micro market scenario. It also provides specific information on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all other important market activities in recent years.

The Inductor Market report encompasses forecasts, analysis, and discussion of trade facts, Inductor market size, evaluation of market share and profiles of the famous Inductor industry players on a global and regional level.

The Global Inductor Market accounted for USD 3.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Highlights of the Inductors Market:

The fundamental details related to Inductors industry like the product definition, product segmentation, price, a variety of applications, demand and supply statistics are covered in this report.

The comprehensive study of Inductors market based on development opportunities, growth limiting factors and the feasibility of investment will forecast the market growth.

The study of emerging Inductors market segments and the existing market segments will help the readers in planning the business strategies.

Key Manufacturers of Inductors Market:

TDK Corporation

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pulse Electronics

Vishay Intertechnonogy Inc.

Chilisin Electronics Corp.

ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp.

Coilcraft, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Bourns, Inc.

AVX Corporation

SUMIDA CORPORATION

Shenzhen Sunlord, Ltd and ICE Components, Inc. among others

Market Definition:

Inductor is a passive component in an electric circuit which gives an equilibrium reaction and stores energy in a magnetic field form. The inductance is directly proportional to the number of turns a coil takes. This is used in consumer electronics, automotive, military and defense, RF and many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing usage in in automotive electronics and passive electronic component

Rise of new and advanced electronic products

Increase demand for wireless component

Market Restraint:

Continuous variation in the raw material prices

Competitive Landscape:

The global inductor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Type, Global Inductor Market is segmented into fixed inductor and variable inductor. Fixed inductors are sub segmented into radio frequency (RF), coupled, power and multi layered inductors.

On the basis of Core Type, Global Inductor Market is segmented into air, laminated, ceramic¸ ferromagnetic/ferrite and toroidal core.

On the basis of Application, Global Inductor Market is segmented into automotive, military and defense, radio frequency (RF) and telecommunication, industrial, transmission and distribution, consumer electronics and healthcare.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

