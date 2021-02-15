Global Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market: Strategic Assessment, Latest Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2025 – Cargill, DuPont, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne, Roquette
This research report provides a detailed analysis of the insoluble dietary fiber market and offers insights on the various factors such as growth factors and challenges to the market in the near future which presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global market. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints influencing the surge protection devices market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The insoluble dietary fiber Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. The report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market By Type (Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin & Chitosan, Lignin, Fiber/Bran, Resistant Starch, Others), By Source (Cereals & Grains, Legumes, Fruits & Vegetables, Other), By Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Pet Food), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.
The global insoluble dietary fiber market is expected to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2025, from USD 1.6 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:
In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
For instance in 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed the definition of dietary fibers under the U.S. Nutrition Facts Labels.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THIS REPORT:
Historical Years: 2013-2016
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Period: 2018–2025
TOP KEY PLAYERS
- Cargill,
- DuPont,
- Grain Processing Corporation,
- Ingredion Incorporated,
- Rettenmaier & Söhne,
- Roquette,
- SunOpta,
- Nexira,
- AdvoCare,
- UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG,
- BarnDad Innovative Nutrition,
- Archer Daniels Midland Company,
- Tate & Lyle,
- Interfiber Sp. z o.o.,
- Solvaira Specialties Inc.,
- Grain Processing Corporation,
- Südzucker Group,
Südzucker UK, Suedzucker Polska, VitaCell International Co. Ltd., FIBRISOL SERVICE LIMITED, Fibrisol Service Australia, Shanghai YJ Food Industrial Co., Ltd., Shanghai Roria Co.,ltd, JRS PHARMA and others.
KEY SEGMENTS COVERED
Based on geography
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific and,
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
On the basis of application
- functional food & beverages,
- pharmaceuticals,
- animal feed
- pet food
Functional food & beverages is further segmented into beverages, dairy, bakery & confectionery, breakfast cereals & snack bars, meat products and savory snacks.
On the basis of type
- cellulose,
- hemicellulose,
- chitin & chitosan,
- lignin,
- fiber/bran,
- resistant starch,
Fiber/bran is further sub segmented into wheat and oats.
On the basis of source
- cereals & grains,
- legumes,
- fruits & vegetables
Competitive Analysis and Key Point
The Insoluble Dietary Fiber market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products.
Hence the major players have used various strategies such as
- new product launches,
- clinical trials,
- market initiatives,
- high expense on research and development,
- agreements,
- joint ventures,
- partnerships,
- acquisitions,
