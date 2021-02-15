Global Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments Market 2019| Insights 2019| Overview, Applications, Estimates, Upcoming Trends and Forecasts 2024

This report studies the Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments market, Nanomechanical test methods such as nanoindentation and nano-scratch are now well established techniques for the characterisation and optimisation of thin films, coatings and micro-scale structures.

Scope of the Report:

The Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments consumption volume was 156 units in 2017 and is expected to reach 165 units in 2018 and 223 units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2018 to 2023. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (32.69%) in 2017, followed by the Europe, China and Japan.

At present, the manufactures of Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments are concentrated in Europe, North America, China and Japan. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 43.59% in 2017. The following area is Europe. The global leading players in this market are Bruker, Keysight, Micro Materials, aep Technology etc.

The Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments are mainly used by industrial manufacturing, advance material development, electronics. The dominated application of Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments is Advance Material Development, which accounting for 47% sales volume market share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 46 million US$ in 2024, from 31 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bruker

Keysight

Micro Materials

aep Technology

Nanovea

TNI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Interchangeable Equipment

FixedEquipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Manufacturing

Advance Material Development

Electronics

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nano-Mechanical Testing Instruments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

