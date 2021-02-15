Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

This report analyzes the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products market on a global basis, with further breakdown into various sub-segments. It provides thorough analysis and forecast of the global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products market, based on its components, end-users, and geography for the period from 2019 to 2025. The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this field. Impact factors such as Porter’s five forces and value chain analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products market.

The Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market is expected to reach USD 62.2 billion by 2025, from USD 43.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The study emphasizes advancement in Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ORAL CARE/ORAL HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET REPORT:

Get enlightened information available on the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products market worldwide.

Identify growth in various segments and investment opportunities. Benchmark fulfillment adjacent the key adversary.

Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.

The main criterion related to Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products industry area including the overall structure of the product, numbers of applications, price, demand, and supply are enfolded in this report.

The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholder's responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.

The research of emerging Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products market section and extant industry segments will aid the investors or novice in formulating and developing business strategies.

Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

COMPANIES COVERED

Colgate-Palmolive,

Procter & Gamble,

GSK,

GSK US,

Unilever,

Philips Oral Healthcare,

Johnson & Johnson,

GC America Inc.,

Henkel,

Jordan ,

Kao Corporation,

Straumann,

Dentaid,

Ranir,

GC Orthodontics America,

Dr Fresh Inc ,

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,

SUNSTAR SUISSE SA,

Sunstar Americas, Inc.,

Sunstar Group,

Ivoclar Vivadent AG,

Ivoclar Vivadent France,

GC Europe,

GC Corporation,

Dabur India Limited,

The Himalaya Drug Company,

Patanjali Ayurved Limited.,

supersmile,

Straumann Italia,

Straumann Australia,

Danaher Corporation,

Dentsply Sirona,

Carestream,

Sirona Dental Systems,

3M,

LG Household & Health Care, Ltd.,

Young Innovations, Inc.,

High Ridge Brands,

Sanofi,

GO SMILE, LLC and others

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

Adults in this age group have an average of 3.28% decayed or missing permanent teeth and 13.65% decayed and missing permanent surfaces. Hence due to the increasing teeth problems among people of all age groups, the oral care and hygiene market is expected to grow.

The increased awareness about fresh breath and oral care, large number of dental disorders, rise in geriatric population and new advancements in technology are driving the oral care and hygiene market. According to national institute of dental and craniofacial research, 92% of adults in age group 20 to 64 have dental caries in their permanent teeth.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Growing prevalence of dental problems and geriatric population

Technical advancements in the oral hygiene products

Rising Incidence Of Periodontal Diseases

Pricing issues faced by the key competitive players

Continuous innovation and introduction of new products

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Toothpastes

Pastes

Gels

Powders

Polishes

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Dental Flosses

Breath Fresheners

Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

Dental Water Jets

Denture Products

Fixatives

Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Toothbrushes And Accessories

By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

On the basis of geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

