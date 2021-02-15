Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Phenoxy resin is a high Mw long chain poly ether resin. Though chemically corresponding to epoxy resins, these linear resins have no epoxy groups and are of higher molecular weights; besides, they are true thermoplastics. Phenoxy resins are used to add superior adhesion promotion to a diversity of substrates. So, it is widely used in coating, adhesives, plastics, ink, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Phenoxy resin, in a form of solid or solution, is a kind of thermoplastics. It can be used in some fields, such as adhesives, coatings, somposites, plastics, and so on.Among those applications, demand from coatings accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 35.00% in 2016.

Due to technology barrier, there are only a few companies globally producing the products. In Global Phenoxy Resins market, the top players cover Gabriel Performance Products, DIC, Kukdo Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical and ShinA T&C etc., which are playing important roles. USA held the largest market share in 2016 with the volume of 4909MT. The follower is Europe, with 18.59% market share.

The worldwide market for Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2023, from 120 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gabriel Performance Products

DIC

Kukdo Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

ShinA T&C

Hexion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Phenoxy Resins Pellet

Solventborne Phenoxy Resins

Waterborne Phenoxy Resins

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adhesives

Coatings

Composites

Plastics

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9), with sales, revenue, and price of Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

