Global Printed Circuit Board Technologies Market 2019 Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
Printed Circuit Board is a circuit board made up of laminated material (Cu) that offers the interconnection for electronic components and integrated circuits. To place electronic components in an insulated board, holes are created with the help of drillers. To maintain the component s stability in a circuit board, they are soldered on the board, and are then connected through copper tracks. PCBs are used to electrically connect the components and provide a base on which the entire system can be integrated.
In 2018, the global Printed Circuit Board Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Printed Circuit Board Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Printed Circuit Board Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Daeduck Electronics
Hannstar Board Corp
Ibiden Co Ltd
Kingboard Chemical Holdings
Multek
Nanya Pcb
Nippon Mektron Ltd
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Semco
Tripod Technology
TTM Technologies
Unimicron Technology Corp
Young Poong Group
Zheng Ding Technology Holding Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single-sided
Double-sided
Multi-layer
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunication
Communication
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Industrial Electronics
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Printed Circuit Board Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Printed Circuit Board Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Printed Circuit Board Technologies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
