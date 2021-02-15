Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market set with steady CAGR, Trends, Applications, Status, Analysis and Forecast Reports 2024 3M, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI, GF Health Products Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Progressive Trade Media Limited, BeyonDevices,

Market Analysis:

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Advancement

Growing Incidence of Respiratory Diseases

Rising Focus on the Expansion of Smart/Digital Inhalers

Regulatory Concerns

Stability Issues With The Products

The Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market accounted to USD 36.50 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

The Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market is rapidly changing due to the tactical moves made by governing players like developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions

Top key players of industry are covered in Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market Research Report:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

3M

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PARI

GF Health Products Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Progressive Trade Media Limited

Beyon Devices

Lda

Aphios

AptarGroup, Inc.

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

TTP plc

Hovione

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Catalent, Inc.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By type the global pulmonary drug delivery market is segmented intodry powder inhalers, nebulizers, metered dose inhalers, solution aerosols, and suspension aerosols.

On the basis of application the global pulmonary drug delivery market is segmented intochronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other applications.

On the basis of end-user the global pulmonary drug delivery market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, and home care settings.

Based on the distribution channel the global pulmonary drug delivery market is segmented intoretail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and E-commerce.

On the basis of geography, global pulmonary drug delivery market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

