Global Railway Management System Market 2019-2026 Analysis By Observational Studies With Key Competitors ALSTOM, Cisco, GE, ABB, IBM, Hitachi, Ltd., BOMBARDIER, Huawei Technologies, Indra, Siemens, Nokia, Ansaldo STS A Hitachi Group Company, DXC Technology

The Global Railway Management System Market accounted for USD 30.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Railway Management System Market Segmentation

By Geography;

System & Solution (Rail Operations Management System, Rail Traffic Management System, Rail Asset Management System, Rail Control System, Rail Maintenance Management System);

Service

Major Market Competitors

Some of the major players of the global railway management system market are:-

ALSTOM,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

ABB,

IBM Corporation,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Bombardier,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Indra,

Siemens AG,

Nokia,

Ansaldo STS,

DXC Technology Company



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Adoption of IoT and automation technologies is expected to enhance optimization

High demographic growth and hyper-urbanization

Technological advancements

Government initiatives and the PPP model

Infrastructure saturation

High initial cost of deployment

Safety compliances

Complex interoperability

Market Segmentation

The global railway management system market is segmented on the basis of system and solution into rail operations management system, rail traffic management system, rail asset management system, rail control system, and rail maintenance management system.

The rail operations management system segment is further sub segmented into facility management solution, revenue management solution, ticketing management solution, workforce management solution, and rail automation management system.

The rail traffic management system segment is further sub segmented into intelligent signaling system, real-time train planning and route scheduling solution, centralized traffic control solution, and traffic analytics. The rail asset management system segment is further sub segmented into train information system, track monitoring solution, and asset performance analytics.

The rail control system segment is further sub segmented into PTC solution, CBTC solution, and integrated control system. The rail maintenance management system segment is further sub segmented into vehicle maintenance scheduling solution, and predictive analysis for maintenance management solution.

On the basis of service:- Professional services, and managed services. The professional services segment is further sub segmented into consulting services, system integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.

On the basis of geography:-

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

