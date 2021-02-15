Global Refinish Paint Market 2025 Top Companies Are Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, NIPPON PAINT CO., LTD., KCC, NOVOL, Noroo Paint & Coatings Co Ltd , LUBRIZOL LIMITED

This report on the Refinished Paints marketplace offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Refinished Paints market.

Global Refinished Paints Market is expected to reach USD 9,477.85 Million by 2025 from USD 6,900.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Refinish Paint Market Segmentation

By Resin (Polyurethane Resin, Epoxy Resin, Acrylic Resin, Others),

Technology (Solventborne Coating, Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating)

Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Buses, LCV, Trucks)

Layer (Sealer, Primer, Basecoat, Clearcoat)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Growing demand for automobiles, rising demand for recreational vehicle (RV), and surge in repair and maintenance activates are the key driving factors in the refinished paints market. Although, volatility in raw material prices and upgraded safety features on advanced vehicles could hamper the growth of the global refinished paints market.

The Global Refinish Paint Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

TOP Competitors of Market:–

Some of the major players in refinish paint market Are:-

Axalta Coating Systems,

PPG Industries,

BASF SE,

Akzonobel NV,

Sherwin-Williams,

3M,

Kansai Paint,

Nippon Paint,

KCC,

Donglai Coating,

Novol,

Noroo Paint & Coatings,

Lubrizol,

Kapci Coatings,

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings,

Besa,

Cresta Paint Industries,

TOA Performance Coating,

HMG Paints,

Weg Group,

Samhwa Paints Industrial,

Alps Coatings,

Rock Paint,

James Briggs,

Mipa

Among Others.

Polyurethane resin is expected to dominate the global refinished paints market with the highest CAGR of 4.7%.

Passenger car is driving the market with highest market share of 69.5%

This comprehensive Global Refinish Paint Market Research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR, Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains.

The report provides insights on the following points:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures" and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Major Market Drivers:

High demand for vehicle usage

Market Restraint:

Flexibility in raw material prices

Improved safety features on advanced vehicles

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Refinish Paint Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Refinish Paint

1.2 Market Segment

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

3 Refinish Paint Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Market Demand

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

Market Segmentation:

The global refinished paints market is segmented on resin type, component, type, deployment model, application and organization size, vertical and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global refinished paints market is segmented based on resin type into four notable segments as polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, acrylic resin and others. In 2018, polyurethane resin market is likely to dominate market with 51.4% market shares and is estimated to reach USD 5,037.83 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period.

The global refinished paints market is segmented based on vehicle type into four notable segments passenger car, buses, LCV and trucks. In 2018, passenger car market is likely to dominate market with 69.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 6,686.82 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.

The global refinished paints market is segmented based on technology into three notable segments; solvent borne coating, waterborne coating and powder coating. In 2018, solvent borne coating market is likely to dominate market with 48.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 4,404.83 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period.

The global refinished paints market is segmented based on layer into four notable segments; primer, basecoat, clear coat and sealer. In 2018, primer market is likely to dominate market with 38.7% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,486.49 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Key Drivers:

The major factors contributing to the growing demand for automobiles, rising demand for recreational vehicle (RV), and surge in repair and maintenance activates are the key driving factors in the refinished paints market.

