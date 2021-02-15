Global Solar PV Market 2019| Competitors, Top Key Players Updates, Revenue Size, Share & Analysis Forecast 2024

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

Scope of the Report:

China is still the biggest market in the global Solar PV market, about 50% market share in 2015, the annual production is more than any single countries double production and the capacity is expansion in these years, almost 60% occurs in China. The future capacity and production market share will increase, or at least maintain the current share. For these regions, Asia owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.

The Solar PV industry concentration degree is relatively low, there are more than 200 manufacturers in the world and we think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise.

Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status has already turned white-hot, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing and it will be unsteady to some extent. The raw materials price is also uncertainty, currently; the raw material has a growth trend.

The worldwide market for Solar PV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 52700 million US$ in 2024, from 44800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solar PV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hanwha Q CELLS

Neo Solar Power

Motech

Kyocera Solar

Gintech Energy

SolarWorld

SunPower

REC Group

Sharp

E-Ton Solar Tech

Trina Solar

Yingli

JA Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

China Sunergy

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

TongWei Solar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crystalline Silicon

Compound Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solar PV product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar PV, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar PV in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Solar PV competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solar PV breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Solar PV market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar PV sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

