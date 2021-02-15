Global Structural Core Materials Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

The Structural Core Materials Market is a synopsis to the study of Chemical and Materials industry and the report also provides valuable insights about the leading drivers, upcoming trends, applications and challenges, determined by our Experts. SWOT analysis is the method to tell any market’s strengths and weaknesses (i.e. drivers and restrains) so that you know on what to stick and what to avoid, this report not only consists SWOT analysis but also provides with the CAGR value fluctuation on the Forecast period of 2018-2025. The various advantages offered by the Structural Core Materials Market is driving the growth of the market. Our research analysts have identified the growth advancements and features as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the Structural Core Materials Market in the coming years. The Market vendors are focusing on developing advanced innovative products that meet the demand in the market.

The Global Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025, from USD 1.51 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Well known players of Global Structural Core Materials Market are BASF, CoreLite Inc., Plascore, Inc., SABIC, Diab, Gurit, Schweiter Technologies AG, Evonik, Evonik Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Armacell, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd., The Gill Corporation, EURO-COMPOSITES Corp., Plascore, Inc., Core Composites Inc, Core Composites Inc, ACP Composites, Inc, Carbon Core Corp, Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd, Honicel Group, Rockwell Collins, Diab and others.

Market Segmentation

By Outer Skin Type

GFRP

CFRP

NFRP

Other

By Type

Foam (PVC Foam, PET Foam, SAN Foam )

Others ( Polystyrene (PS), Polymethacrylimide (PMI), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyurethane (PU) )

( Polystyrene (PS), Polymethacrylimide (PMI), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyurethane (PU) ) Honeycomb (Aluminum, Aramid, Thermoplastic, Paper)

(Aluminum, Aramid, Thermoplastic, Paper) Balsa

By End-Use Industry ( Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, Construction, Other)

Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, Construction, Other) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand from wind energy industry

High use of composites in the aerospace industry

Growing demand of PET foam

Uncertainty in the renewal of production tax credit

Highly capital-intensive market

Competitive Analysis

The global structural core materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of structural core materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Evonik Industries introduced various foam materials which are core material for aircraft due to their impressive mechanical strength and excellent temperature resistance properties.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global structural core materials market.

Analyze and forecast structural core materials market on the basis of outer skin type, type and end-use industry.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for outer skin type, type and end-use industry.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

