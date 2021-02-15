Global Thin-film Solar Cell Market 2019| Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, Competitors and Forecast 2024

Thin film solar cells refer to the fact that these types of solar cells use a much thinner level of photovoltaic material than mono-crystalline or multi-crystalline solar cells. The thin-film solar cells are made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal. Thin-film solar cells are commercially used in several technologies, including cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), and amorphous thin-film silicon (a-Si, TF-Si)

Scope of the Report:

Recent years, the sales of Thin-film Solar Cells industry are largely affected by the world economy. To the technology, the China market has a certain development space, but the popular Inverter in China made Thin-film Solar Cells market suffers greater pressure.

New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Siemens, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the company’s products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share.

The worldwide market for Thin-film Solar Cell is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 9950 million US$ in 2024, from 6230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Thin-film Solar Cell in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

First Solar

Solar Frontier

Sharp Thin Film

MiaSole

NexPower

Stion

Calyxo

Kaneka Solartech

Bangkok Solar

Wurth Solar

Global Solar Energy

Hanergy

ENN Energy Holdings

Topray Solar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CdTe Thin-film Solar Cells

CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cells

a-Si Thin-film Solar Cells

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Application

Utility Application

Residential Application

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thin-film Solar Cell product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thin-film Solar Cell, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thin-film Solar Cell in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Thin-film Solar Cell competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Thin-film Solar Cell breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Thin-film Solar Cell market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thin-film Solar Cell sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

