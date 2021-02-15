Global Transparent Barrier Films Market to Grow at high CAGR by 2023

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Transparent Barrier Films Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Transparent barrier films have been an essential part of the packaging industry and since past 10 years have been gaining significant attention of manufacturers owing to their high application in the packaging of products such as foods and toiletries, electronic devices, and industrial materials. Transparent barrier films are coated with an inorganic layer coating on the surface through vapor deposition processing to suit multiple applications.

Transparent barrier films prevent permeation of gases including water vapor, electron beam physical vapor deposition and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition. Transparent barrier films delivers superior barrier performance attained through a combination of vapor deposition and coating technologies.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Transparent Barrier Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Japan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Transparent Barrier Films market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Transparent Barrier Films in 2016.

In the industry, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Dai Nippon Printing and Amcor ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 11.59%, 6.98% and 5.92% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are five mainly types of Transparent Barrier Films, including PET, CPP, BOPP, PVA and PLA. And PET is the main type for Transparent Barrier Films, and the PET reached a sales volume of approximately 566.07 K MT in 2016, with 35.45% of global sales volume.

Transparent Barrier Films technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Transparent Barrier Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 9790 million US$ in 2023, from 8130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

Dai Nippon Printing

Amcor

Ultimet Films Limited

Toray Advanced Film

Mitsubishi PLASTICS

Toyobo

Cryovac

3M

QIKE

Fraunhofer POLO

Sunrise

JBF RAK

Konica Minolta

FUJIFILM

Biofilm

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Rollprint

REIKO

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PET

CPP

BOPP

PVA

PLA

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food &Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Electron

Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Transparent Barrier Films market.

Chapter 1, to describe Transparent Barrier Films Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Transparent Barrier Films, with sales, revenue, and price of Transparent Barrier Films, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Transparent Barrier Films, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Transparent Barrier Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Transparent Barrier Films sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

