Global Urinary Slings Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

Urinary incontinence slings are flexible surgical mesh systems that are placed surgically to restore the urethra to its normal position and efficiently minimize incontinence. A sling procedure uses strips of the body’s tissue or synthetic mesh to create a hammock-like fixture that wraps around the bladder neck and a tube that transports urine from the bladder. Urinary incontinence slings are also called urethral support slings.

The risingmedical tourisminitiatives on a global level is estimated to drive the growth prospects for the global urinary slings market until the end of 2023. It has been observed that governments around the world are increasingly taking medical tourism initiatives in thehealthcare sectorfocusing key treatment areas such as cancer, cardiovascular, and bladder disorders. Also, medical tourism available forchronic diseasessuch askidney diseasesthat require early diagnosis and treatment will boost the consumption ofurinary incontinence productslikeurinary slings. Costa Rica, Mexico, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Israel, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey are some of the countries that are popular for medical tourism initiatives offering cost-effective treatment for cancer and other chronic diseases includingbladder disorders. Moreover, APAC is the region that has the highest number of countries with medical tourism initiatives in countries such as India and China.

The Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for incontinence care products such as urinary slings is the increasing life expectancy of people and the rising number of aging baby boomer population in the Americas.

In 2018, the global Urinary Slings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Urinary Slings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

C. R. Bard

Boston Scientific

Coloplast

Caldera Medical

Ethicon US

Cogentix Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vaginal Slings

Male Slings

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

