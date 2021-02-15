Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Insight by Size, Status, Growth and Outlook 2018: Chemours Company, DOW Corning, Endura Coatings, Vitracoat, Inc.

Zero Friction Coatings market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change. The Zero Friction Coatings market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025.This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The data and the information regarding the Zero Friction Coatings industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Recognize the most recent improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

The Global Zero Friction Coatings Market accounted to USD 600.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Type (PTFE-Based Low Friction Coatings, MOS2 Based Low Friction Coatings), End-User (Automobile & Transportation Industry, Aerospace Industry, General Engineering, Food & Healthcare, Energy, Oil & Gas, Power), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Competitors:

Chemours Company,

DOW Corning,

Endura Coatings,

Vitracoat, Inc.,

Poeton Industries,

Whitford Corporation,

Bechem,

ASV Multichemie Pvt., Ltd,

GMM Coatings Pvt., Ltd,

IKV Tribology, Ltd,

Whitmore Manufacturing Company

Harves Co., Ltd.

Amcor Limited

Wihuri Oyj

Sigma Plastics Group

American Packaging Corporation

Cosmo Films Limited

among others.

Market Definition:

Zero-Friction-Coatings are dry lubricant solutions which, in their formulation, resemble common industrial varnishes. They comprises of the solid lubricants as pigments, resins as bonding agents as well as solvents.

Major Market Drivers and Restraint:

Rising Automobile Industry and Need for Better User Experience

Rising Demand for Medical Devices Coatings

Gradually Recovering European Economies

New Product Developments for Multiple Applications

Recent Technologies

Growth of Eco-Friendly Low Friction Coatings

Market Segmentation:

By type:- PTFE-Based Low Friction Coatings, and MOS2 Based Low Friction Coatings.

On the basis of end-user:- Automobile & transportation industry, aerospace industry, general engineering, food & healthcare, energy, oil & gas, and power.

On the basis of geography:- Global zero friction coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are:-

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

