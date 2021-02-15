Gum Arabic (E414) 2019 Global Industry Key Players – Nexira , Alland & Robert , ISC , TIC Gums Market Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Gum arabic, also known as acacia gum, chaar gund, char goond, or meska, is a natural gum made of hardened sap taken from two species of the acacia tree; Senegalia (Acacia) senegal and Vachellia (Acacia) seyal.
Gum arabic is used primarily in the food industry as a stabilizer. It is edible and has E number E414. Gum arabic is a key ingredient in traditional lithography and is used in printing, paint production, glue, cosmetics and various industrial applications, including viscosity control in inks and in textile industries, although less expensive materials compete with it for many of these roles.
While gum arabic is now produced mostly throughout the African Sahel, it is still harvested and used in the Middle East. For example, Arab populations use the natural gum to make a chilled, sweetened, and flavored gelato-like dessert.
Request a free Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717563-global-gum-…
In this report, we separate the gum arabic (E414) into raw grade gum arabic and refined gum arabic in the data section.
At present, the raw grade gum and refined grade gum both are circulated in the market and the end consumers can purchase each kind gum directly. The refined gum players purchase the raw gum from the raw grade gum players and process the refined level and then push the refined gum to the market. In order to avoid duplication of statistics, we separate the gum arabic (E414) into raw grade gum arabic and refined gum arabic in the data section. While, most of the raw grade gum companies acquire the hand-picked gum from the local farmers of Sudan, Chad and other original place.
Global Gum Arabic (E414) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gum Arabic (E414).
This report researches the worldwide Gum Arabic (E414) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Gum Arabic (E414) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nexira
Alland & Robert
ISC
TIC Gums
Norevo Germany
Afrigum International
Hawkins Watts
Kerry Group
Afritec Ingredients
Elanan Trading
Dansa Gum
Dangate Danjadeed
Alategahat Almtadeda
Prodigy NIG Limited
Gum Arabic (E414) Breakdown Data by Type
Acacia Seyal Gums
Acacia Senegal Gums
Others
Gum Arabic (E414) Breakdown Data by Application
Food Industry
Printing Industry
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Others
Gum Arabic (E414) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Gum Arabic (E414) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Gum Arabic (E414) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Gum Arabic (E414) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gum Arabic (E414) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Acacia Seyal Gums
1.4.3 Acacia Senegal Gums
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food Industry
1.5.3 Printing Industry
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.5.5 Pharmaceutical
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Nexira
8.1.1 Nexira Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.1.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Alland & Robert
8.2.1 Alland & Robert Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.2.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 ISC
8.3.1 ISC Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.3.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 TIC Gums
8.4.1 TIC Gums Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.4.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Norevo Germany
8.5.1 Norevo Germany Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.5.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Afrigum International
8.6.1 Afrigum International Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.6.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Hawkins Watts
8.7.1 Hawkins Watts Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.7.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Kerry Group
8.8.1 Kerry Group Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.8.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Afritec Ingredients
8.9.1 Afritec Ingredients Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.9.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Elanan Trading
8.10.1 Elanan Trading Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)
8.10.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Dansa Gum
8.12 Dangate Danjadeed
8.13 Alategahat Almtadeda
8.14 Prodigy NIG Limited
Continued….
Enquiry For Buying [email protected] www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3717563-global-gum-arabic-…
Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories.
Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028