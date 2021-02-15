Hard Tonneau Cover Market is Projected to be Fueled by Rapid Technological Advancements

Tonneau covers are used to protect and conceal items in the non-passenger area of a pickup truck and other carriage vehicles. Tonneau covers may be hard, soft, folded, or rolled in nature. The underlying frame of a hard tonneau covers are mostly made of aluminium, fiberglass reinforced polymer (FRP) and vinyl in terms of materials. Majority of hard tonneau covers are used in pickup trucks.

The covers that can be folded in half are known as folded hard tonneau cover. Covers which can be folded in thrice are known as tri-fold hard tonneau cover. Hard tonneau covers are purchased by automotive OEMs and installed in pickup truck which is known as OEM (original equipment market) market. When a hard tonneau covers are replaced after purchase of a pickup truck, it is known as aftermarkets.

By type of product, the Hard Tonneau Cover Market is segmented into folded, tri-fold and other hard tonneau covers. By type of market, is segmented into OEM and aftermarkets for hard tonneau covers.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25586

By geography the Hard Tonneau Cover Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is a major market for hard tonneau covers, with the U.S being a significant market as it is the second largest automotive market in the world. Canada and Mexico are other major markets in this region. Europe is a prominent market for hard tonneau covers. Germany being the largest automotive market in Europe is a significant market for hard tonneau covers. The U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Netherlands are the other major markets in the region. Asia Pacific is one of the dominant markets for hard tonneau covers. China is the foremost market in the region as it is the largest global automotive market. Japan, South Korea, India and Australia are other major markets in Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa is another prominent market for hard tonneau covers. Turkey, Iran and South Africa are leading markets in this region. Latin America is a significant market for hard tonneau covers dominated by Brazil and Argentina. Currently, Brazil is in recession which is anticipated to be over by 2017.

Rising demand for pickup and luxury pickup trucks are anticipated to increase the demand for hard tonneau covers. Consumers use pickup trucks both for personal and official purposes. Hard tonneau covers help to protect and conceal items in the non-passenger area of pickup trucks. This is further anticipated to increase the demand for hard tonneau covers in pickup trucks. Rising demand for light commercial vehicles across the world is anticipated to increase the demand for pickup trucks and subsequently demand for hard tonneau covers as well. Rise in average age of vehicles is anticipated to increase the cost of maintenance of pickup trucks which will subsequently increase the demand for hard tonneau covers. A major opportunity for the hard tonneau cover market lies in reducing the weight of the cover and subsequently vehicle weight. Plastics including polycarbonate material can be used to make hard tonneau covers which is likely to reduce vehicle weight and increase fuel efficiency.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=25586

The report highlights various competitive strategies adopted by key players operating in the market to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis, and historical revenue. The report also contains details of market share analysis of key players in the market. Major firms operating in the hard tonneau cover market are Truck Hero (the U.S), Bestop (the U.S), SnugTop (the U.S), Lund International, Inc. (the U.S), Rugged Liner Inc. (the U.S), Agri-Cover, Inc. (the U.S), DiamondBack (the U.S), Truck Covers USA (the U.S), TruXmart (Canada), and Gator Covers (the U.S).