Heavy Duty Connector Market Analysis 2019- A Report by top competitors like ITT, HARTING, Wieland Electric, TE Connectivity, CHINA UTILITY ELECTRICAL and others

Heavy-Duty Connector market is having several developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by its prominent market players and top brands which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export and revenue. This Heavy-Duty Connector report gives an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2025 for the Heavy-Duty Connector market. This report also contains all the drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis for the Heavy-Duty Connector market.

Market Analysis:-

The Global Heavy-Duty Connector Market accounted for USD 2.72 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Competitors:

ITT INC

HARTING Technology Group

Wieland Electric GmbH

TE Connectivity

CHINA UTILITY ELECTRICAL CO.LTD

Lapp Group

Amphenol Sine Systems

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Xiamen Wain Electrical Co

ODU GmbH & Co. KG

Smiths Interconnect

Molex

H. Barnum Company

NEO – TECH Control Systems

OEM Automatic

Pheonix Contact

Walther Electric

Weald Electronics Ltd.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the investment in renewable energy

Rising importance of industrial safety

Implication of government regulations and safety standards

Increasing acceptance of industrial automation solutions

Lack in Coordination of Standards

Market Segmentation:

The global heavy-duty connector market is segmented based on

Component

Material

termination method

application

geographical segments

Based on component, the global heavy-duty connector market is segmented into

inserts

contacts

hoods

housings

accessories

On the basis of material, the global heavy-duty connector market is segmented into

plastic



On the basis of termination method, the global heavy-duty connector market is segmented into

screw

crimp and others

On the basis of application, the global heavy-duty connector market is segmented into

construction

manufacturing

oil and gas

railway and others

Based on geography, the global heavy-duty connector market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global heavy-duty connector market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

