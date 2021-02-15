Heavy-Duty Tires Market 2019 by Emerging Technology, Future Growth with Leading Companies- Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Zhongce Rubber, Apollo and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Heavy-Duty Tires Market

Heavy-duty tire is tire specially used for heavy-duty vehicles.

Scope of the Report:

The global Heavy Duty Tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires. The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49%



The Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36%. Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Zhongce Rubber

Apollo

Chem China

Double Coin Holdings

Guizhou Tire

Titan

Prinx Chengshan

Trelleborg

Pirelli

Yokohama Tire

BKT

Linglong Tire

Xugong Tyres

Triangle

Hawk International Rubber

Nokian

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Carlisle

Shandong Yinbao

Sumitomo

Doublestar

Fujian Haian Rubber

JK Tyre

Specialty Tires

Techking Tires

The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%. Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.



The worldwide market for Heavy-Duty Tires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.8% over the next five years, will reach 31100 million US$ in 2024, from 36700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. This report focuses on the Heavy-Duty Tires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type covers

Rim Diameter ≤29 inch

29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch

39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch

Rim Diameter ＞49 inch

Data Synthesis, Core Analysis and Actual Interpretation of Data has been done for this report. The data and information in this report has been collected by using primary and secondary research methodologies, in order to provide a holistic view of the Heavy-Duty Tires market. Additionally, Comprehensive study has been carried out to analyses global economic Growth and other monetary pointers and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the market, along with the present impact, in order to make vital and informed forecasts about the scenarios in the market.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Heavy Duty Truck Tires

OTR Tires

Agricultural Tires

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Heavy-Duty Tires product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Heavy-Duty Tires, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Heavy-Duty Tires in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Heavy-Duty Tires competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Heavy-Duty Tires breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Heavy-Duty Tires market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Heavy-Duty Tires sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

