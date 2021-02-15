Hydronic Control Market to Grow $39.24 billion by 2025: CAGR 2.8%

The Hydronic Control market report is a window to the Semiconductors and Electronics industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The scope of this Hydronic Control market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Market Analysis:-

Global Hydronic Control Market is expected to reach USD 39.24 billion by 2025, from USD 31.46 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth

Analyze and forecast on the basis of type and end-user.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end-user.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Major Market Competitors:

Danfoss

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

IMI Plc

Caleffi S.p.a

Giacomini S.p.A

Belimo Holding AG

Flamco, Spirotech

Honeywell International

IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc

CAREL INDUSTRIES

Grainger Inc.

Oventrop GmbH & Co. KG

Reflex Winkelmann GmbH

Controlled Hydronics Inc.

REHAU Corporation

Uponor Corporation

Bindus Manufacturing Llc

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Telecom Italia among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Hydronic Control Market

The global hydronic control market is segmented based on equipment

Type

installation type

sectors

geographical segments

Based on the equipment, the market is further segmented into

actuators

valves

flow controllers

control panels and others.

Based on installation, the market is further segmented into new

installations

retro fit installation

Based on sectors, the market is further segmented into

residential

commercial

industrial

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global hydronic control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydronic control market, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

At AHR Expo 2018, IMI Flow Design a brand of IMI Hydronic Engineering launched harmony pressure independent balancing and control valve. Hydraulic Institute HI Energy ratings system for clean water pumps, enabling engineers to select more efficient pump making utilities easier for installing Hydraulic Institute (HI) rated equipment.

