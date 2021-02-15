Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Opportunities, Industry Analysis With Players Teledyne DALSA Inc., GE Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Comet Group And Other

Get Free Sample PDF of Market Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-industrial-radiography-equipment-market

The need for material inspection has risen widely in the industries. Therefore product launches and technological advancements in the products are driving the growth of the market. This system are features high-definition tablet display with user-friendly touch-software for real-time imaging. It is cased in the shock-absorbing mechanical with light-weight and ruggedized, the detector units and X-ray generators which makes them apt for industrial X-ray inspection and non-destructive testing applications in various industries such as Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Defense and others. Renowned players in the global industrial radiography equipment market consist of

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

GE Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Comet Group

Anritsu Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

3DX-Ray Ltd

Bosello High Technology S.R.L.

Nordon Dage

Others: VJ Technologies, Measurement Control, Smiths Group, CEIA, North Star Imaging Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., IXAR, X-Ray Associates, LLC, among others.

in 2016 Teledyne DALSA Inc. with Teledyne ICM, the pioneered companies in the digital X-ray imaging technology launched its Go-Scan, a portable digital radiography systems at the ASNT Annual Conference, California.

Segmentation

The global industrial radiography equipment market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique and industry.

The global industrial radiography equipment market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique into

Film-based

Digital radiography

Digital radiography is sub segmented into computed tomography, computed radiography and direct radiography.

The global industrial radiography equipment market is segmented on the basis of industry into

Petrochemical & gas

Power generation

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Automotive & transportation and others

Petrochemical & gas is sub segmented into

Liquefaction of natural gas

Refining

Transmission pipeline

Subsea pipeline and storage tanks

Power Generation sub segmented into nuclear power, wind power, solar power and fossil fuel.

Manufacturing is sub segmented into

Mining industry

Metal industry

Foundry

Shipbuilding and pipe & tube manufacturing

Aerospace is sub segmented into

Engine Part Production

Composite Airframe Manufacturing

Material & Component Analysis And Maintenance

Automotive and transportation is sub segmented into

Wheel And Axle Manufacturing

Metal Casting

Critical Components Manufacturing

Based on geography, the global industrial radiography equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Integration of 2D & 3D capabilities in a single system

Technological advancements

Rising preventive maintenance of industrial equipment

Growing adoption of industrial radiography technique in the aerospace and automotive industry

Favorable government support

High threat of radiation contact

Higher deployment cost of the industrial radiography

