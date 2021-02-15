INTELLIGENT VIDEO(IV) MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Executive Summary
In 2018, the global Intelligent Video(IV) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Video(IV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Video(IV) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Axis Communications AB
- Siemens
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Panasonic
- Verint Systems
- Avigilon
- Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
- Objectvideo, Inc.
- Advantech
- Infinova
- Qognify
- PureTech Systems
- IntelliVision
- VCA Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Camera-based Systems
- Server-based Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
- BFSI Sector
- Government and Public Sector
- Industrial Sector
- Retail Sector
- Transport and Logistics Sector
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Video(IV) are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Camera-based Systems
1.4.3 Server-based Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Video(IV) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI Sector
1.5.3 Government and Public Sector
1.5.4 Industrial Sector
1.5.5 Retail Sector
1.5.6 Transport and Logistics Sector
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Video(IV) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Video(IV) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Video(IV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Video(IV) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Video(IV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Video(IV) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Video(IV) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Video(IV) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development
12.4 Axis Communications AB
12.4.1 Axis Communications AB Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.4.4 Axis Communications AB Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development
12.5 Siemens
12.5.1 Siemens Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.6 Honeywell International, Inc.
12.6.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.6.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Panasonic
12.7.1 Panasonic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.7.4 Panasonic Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.8 Verint Systems
12.8.1 Verint Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.8.4 Verint Systems Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Verint Systems Recent Development
12.9 Avigilon
12.9.1 Avigilon Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.9.4 Avigilon Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Avigilon Recent Development
12.10 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
12.10.1 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intelligent Video(IV) Introduction
12.10.4 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Video(IV) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Objectvideo, Inc.
12.12 Advantech
12.13 Infinova
12.14 Qognify
12.15 PureTech Systems
12.16 IntelliVision
12.17 VCA Technology
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
