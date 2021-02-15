Know In Depth about Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market Growth with Strategy Analysis, Technology Aspects, Future Outlook by Focusing Top Key Providers like Centurion Medical Products, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, M. C. Johnson,

Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market sales by showing all the figures in the historic and base year while showing the approximate figures in the forecasted years of 2018-2025.

The Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market accounted to USD 1,028.7 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The report further provides a deep explanation regarding the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. It further provides a deep insight of key players’ and brands’ activities in terms of their sales, import, export, and revenue and their actions are in terms of their recent product launches, researches, their joint ventures, mergers, and accusations.

The Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market report consists of all the company profiles along with the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis.

Market Definition

Catheter stabilization devices are primarily used in the minimally invasive operations and surgeries. The catheter is secured to avoid unintentional removal, decrease trauma to the bladder and the urethra, and reduce the tissues inflammation. The catheters are used for patients who are suffering from numerous illnesses such as urinary retention and urinary incontinence, also patients who have gone through genital or prostrate operation. They are also used for patients suffering from neurological illnesses which include dementia and Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis

Major Market Competitors

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Centurion Medical Products

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Smith & Nephew

R. Bard, Inc.,

ConvaTec Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

C. Johnson

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Thomas Medical

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

Catheter & Medical Design, Inc.

La-med Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

MSI, ARGON MEDICAL, CRI

Medline Industries, Inc.

VascoMed GmbH

Denex International

Nordson Corporation

Major market drivers and restraints

Rising Aging Population

Growing Healthcare Spending

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Higher Prices of Technologically Advanced

Inclination for Alternative Products

Rising Emerging Markets such as Asia Region

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Competitive Analysis

The global catheter stabilization device/catheter securement devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of catheter stabilization device/catheter securement devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

By product the global catheter stabilization device/catheter securement devices market is segmented into arterial securement devices, central venous securement devices, abdominal drainage tubes securement devices, peripheral securement devices, epidural securement devices, chest drainage tube securement devices, and all sites devices.

On the basis of application the global catheter stabilization device/catheter securement devices market is segmented into gastric and oropharyngeal procedures, cardiovascular procedures, respiratory procedures, general surgery, urological procedures, radiology, and other applications.

On the basis of end-user the global catheter stabilization device/catheter securement devices market is segmented into hospitals, emergency clinics, cardiac centers, home healthcare providers, and diagnostic centers.

On the basis of geography, global catheter stabilization device/catheter securement devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

